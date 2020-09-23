Oregon misstated evacuation figures in chaos of wildfires

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As wildfires raged across Oregon, state officials sent out a statement saying 500,000 people had been evacuated to escape encroaching flames. But the figure was wrong – and by the next day the state had issued a clarification. The half-million figure initially cited on Sept. 10 represented the number of people under some level of evacuation notice, not the number of people who had actually fled their homes. In its news release updating the figures. the state Office of Emergency Management cited the “rapidly changing situation,” as deadly wildfires burned more than 1,400 square miles (3,620 square kilometers) and destroyed hundreds of homes.