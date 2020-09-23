Ohio sues to block nuclear bailout money from being paid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit attempting to block the state’s nuclear plants from collecting fees on electricity bills that were authorized in a new law. Attorney General Dave Yost filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Franklin County Court against Energy Harbor. The law is at the center of a $60 million federal bribery probe involving the former speaker of the Ohio House. The lawsuit asks the judge to block payments to the company’s two nuclear plants that were bailed out through the now-tainted legislation. The bailout is funded by a fee that will be added to every electricity bill in the state starting Jan. 1.