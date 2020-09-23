Madrid wants military help, more doctors to fight virus wave

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Madrid want to enlist more doctors and get urgent help from Spain’s military and police to fight a second wave of coronavirus infections. Close to 860,000 Madrid residents are already required to justify trips out of 37 neighborhoods, mostly working-class areas. Locals have complained that the restrictions are stigmatizing the poor. Faced with a “sustained increase” of cases, the Madrid regional government will announce Friday whether it is expanding those controls to other areas. Spain has recorded 241 new virus deaths, bringing its confirmed death toll to 30,904.