Johnson justifies decision to vote on new judge

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After blocking President Barack Obama's choice of a Supreme Court Justice back in 2016, Senator Ron Johnson is encouraging President Donald Trump to appoint a new judge now, only 41 days before the presidential election.

Senator Johnson said in a virtual press conference Wednesday that in 2016, he said it was up to the American people to decide what kind of judge they wanted to be nominated because it was an election year.



He explained that now, the American people have elected a majority Republican Senate and a Republican President, so he believes the public has a preference toward a new conservative justice on the court. Senator Johnson called the government in 2016 "divided" due to the senate and president being on opposing parties.

"There's really no comparison other than, we have a vacancy occurring in an election year," said Johnson. "But it's completely different because we had a divided government back then and we said "let the American people break the tie, let them decide" and right now there's no tie to break."

This will be President Trump's third appointment of a Supreme Court Justice in the last four years. Trump is expected to announce his choice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday.