Hundreds of migrants reach UK in record month of crossings

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of migrants have taken advantage of the warm weather and calm seas in the English Channel to reach the U.K. in a flurry of small boat crossings. The Home Office says at least 393 migrants made the crossing aboard 26 boats on Tuesday. The Press Association news agency reported that brings the number of migrants who arrived in Britain in September to at least 1,880 – roughly the same number believed to have crossed the Channel in the whole of 2019. The director of humanitarian charity Detention Action said it has been the busiest month for crossings on record. Migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to reach Britain.