GOP-led Senate committees issue report on Bidens, Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republican-led Senate committees have issued a politically charged report on the work Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son did in Ukraine. Biden’s campaign immediately panned the report, released six weeks before the election, as an effort by an ally of President Donald Trump to damage his election opponent. Trump has repeatedly drawn attention to the issue even as his own administration has warned of a concerted Russian effort to denigrate Biden and asserted that a Ukrainian lawmaker who is involved in spreading anti-Biden claims is an “active Russian agent.”