Former EC County Humane Association accountant now charged with fraud, identity theft

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The former Eau Claire County Humane Association accountant who will be sentenced soon for embezzlement now faces new charges of forging some of her client's names to apply for small business COVID loans.

Ten felonies were filed Wednesday against Nicolle Wilson, an Eau Claire tax preparer and accountant.

The charges include forgery, wire fraud and money laundering.

According to a pair of criminal complaints filed, Wilson used two of her clients' information and forged their identities.

Investigators say she applied for a loan of more than $22,000 through the Federal Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act. She also allegedly took out a $72,000 loan under another client's name.

Wilson's first court appearance on the new charges will be Wednesday, September 30. She is scheduled to be sentenced October 30 for the $60,000 theft from the humane association.