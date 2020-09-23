First stone laid at Dutch Holocaust Memorial in Amsterdam

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A friend of World War II Jewish diarist Anne Frank has laid the first stone at a new memorial under construction in Amsterdam to honor all Dutch victims of the Holocaust. Wednesday’s ceremonial laying of the first stone, on which the name of a Dutch Holocaust victim was engraved, is the latest step in construction of the Dutch memorial. It will feature the names of more than 102,000 Jews, Roma and Sinti who were murdered in Nazi concentration camps during World War II or who died on their way to the camps. The last of the stones is expected to be placed in the memorial in March.