Family of man shot by police expected to push for charges

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Relatives of a man fatally shot by police last month are expected to hold a rally to call for criminal charges against officers, a day after authorities released bodycam video of the shooting. Thirty-nine-year-old Hasani Best was shot last month in Asbury Park after he refused to relinquish a knife he was holding. Best had barricaded himself in his apartment after police responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute. Best looked at one of the officers and said, “I’m going to stab him,” but was standing still when Police Sgt. Sean DeShader fired from about 6 feet away. The state attorney general’s office is investigating.