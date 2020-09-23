Egypt: 3 police killed as 4 convicts attempt prison bust

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says three guards were killed when four men, convicted on terror-related charges and awaiting their death sentences, attempted to escape from a notorious Cairo prison. The Interior Ministry says security forces killed the four convicts while they were trying to flee the Tora Prison complex on the southern outskirts of the Egyptian capital on Wednesday. The four were sentenced to death in separate terror-related cases. Egypt has for years been struggling to contain an Islamic insurgency spearheaded by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group. The insurgency however gained strength since the removal of the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood from power in 2013.