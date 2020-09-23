Dairyland Conference teams shuffle scrimmage lineup

(WQOW) - The Dairyland Conference football schedule for Friday has changed.

Independence/Gilmanton will no longer scrimmage Cochrane-Fountain City on Friday, Independence School District Athletic Director Jon Zilla confirmed in an email Wednesday. Instead, the team will face Whitehall at 5:30 p.m. in Whitehall.

The Norse were scheduled to play Augusta High School, but the Beavers were unable to scrimmage, Zilla said.

While most teams in Wisconsin will start the regular season on Friday, the Dairyland Conference previously announced its schools would start play a week later.

This Friday, Melrose-Mindoro will scrimmage Blair-Taylor and Pepin/Alma will scrimmage Eleva-Strum.