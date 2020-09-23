Kentucky governor: We need more information on jury decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says the public needs more information about what evidence a grand jury relied on before deciding not to indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death. At a news conference, Beshear urged state Attorney General Daniel Cameron to post online all the evidence and facts that can be released without affecting the three felony counts brought against a fired Louisville police officer. A grand jury on Wednesday indicted fired Officer Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes on the night of March 13. The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.