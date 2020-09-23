Cindy McCain rebukes fellow Republican Trump to back Biden

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump is reacting harshly to Cindy McCain’s decision to endorse Democrat Joe Biden for president over him. Trump says he hardly knows the widow of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, who was no fan of Trump’s. McCain was also the Republican presidential nominee in 2008. Trump has had a fraught relationship with John’s McCain’s family since he disparaged the senator during his 2016 run. Cindy McCain cites a decadeslong friendship between her family and Biden’s and their bond as the parents of children serving in the military in her endorsement decision.