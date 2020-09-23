Brazil adds some to force fighting vast wetlands blazes

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s government says its adding 43 more firefighters to a small force battling blazes that have charred a Belgium-sized swath of the world’s largest tropical wetlands. It comes after President Jair Bolsonaro addressed the United Nations this week to fend off criticism of his country’s efforts in the Pantanal region as well as the Amazon rainforest to the north. Satellite images indicate this season’s fires in the drought-parched Pantanal have covered 3.1 million hectares (nearly 12,000 square miles) _ an area the size of Belgium or the U.S. state of Maryland and about a fifth of the entire wetlands.