Black man held at gunpoint by Arizona officer seeks $2.5M

PHOENIX (AP) — A Black man filed a $2.5 million claim against the city of Tempe, Arizona, after a police officer held him at gunpoint while looking for an armed white suspect at a hotel. The Arizona Republic reports the claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — was filed by hotel employee Trevonyae Cumpian over his Aug. 29 detention by Officer Ronald Kerzaya. Video shows Kerzaya held Cumpian at gunpoint despite Cumpian not matching the suspect description. Kerzaya wouldn’t lower his gun until he confirmed Cumpian was an employee. The suspect was not found. Tempe spokeswoman Nikki Ripley says the city hasn’t yet received a copy of the notice.