Alabama prosecutors oppose jailed speaker’s bid for leniency

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors say former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard doesn’t deserve any reduction of his four-year prison sentence for ethics violations. The state attorney general’s office argues in court documents that Hubbard hasn’t shown remorse and was convicted of serious crimes that undermined public trust. They asked a judge to reject Hubbard’s request to lessen his four-year prison sentence. Records show Hubbard is currently in the Lee County Jail in Opelika. He was convicted in 2016 of using his position as speaker to obtain investments and clients for his private business. Half of Hubbard’s 12 felony convictions were overturned on appeal, but prosecutors say he doesn’t deserve a sentence reduction.