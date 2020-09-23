Actor Ryan Reynolds looking to invest in Welsh soccer club

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could be getting into the soccer business. Wrexham is a Welsh team which plays in the fifth tier of English soccer. It has revealed that Reynolds and McElhenney are the “two extremely well-known individuals” the club has previously said are interested in investing 2 million pounds ($2.5 million). Reynolds is a Canadian-born actor best known for starring in the “Deadpool” movies. McElhenney is a friend of Reynolds. He is an American actor and director who was the creator of TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Wrexham has been a fan-owned clubs since 2011. Members of its supporters trust voted at a special general meeting in favor of allowing talks to start with Reynolds and McElhenney.