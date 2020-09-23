69% of Chippewa County residents say they would get COVID-19 test if symptomatic

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - According to a survey done by Chippewa County Public Health, just roughly seven out of 10 residents would get tested for COVID-19 if they were symptomatic.

A total of 461 Chippewa County residents responded to the survey with 69% saying if they were experiencing at least one symptom they would get tested; a majority of those reasoning it would keep others and themselves safe and prevent disease spread.

Twelve percent of those surveyed say they feel neutral about getting tested for COVID and 19% say they would not get tested.

The majority of those two groups cited distrust in public health for their apprehensions.

"We continue to work with the state and our local partners on increasing our testing events. We also plan on using the information that we have from the surveys to try and come up with strategies to really encourage people to get tested," said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angie Weideman.

Weideman added she's disappointed to see the number of people attending the county's recent free testing events has dropped significantly and still encourages any symptomatic people, or close contacts to cases, to seek testing.