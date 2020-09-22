What a gift: Russia offers UN staff free virus vaccines

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is offering an unusual gift to mark the U.N.’s 75th anniversary. He offered to give U.N. staff the new Russian coronavirus vaccine for free. Only results from small early studies on the vaccine have been published, raising concerns among some experts that it isn’t ready yet for widespread use. By contrast, other vaccines that have also shown promise in early tests are now being studied more widely in tens of thousands of people in several countries to understand if they can protect people from infections. A U.N. spokesman thanked Putin for his offer, saying it “will be studied by our medical services.”