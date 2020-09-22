War crime files again delivered to Kosovo veterans

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo war veterans for the third time have received from an unknown person war crime files from a special international court in The Hague, Netherlands, probing alleged crimes during and after the Balkan nation’s 1998-1999 war. The war veterans association leader Hysni Gucati said an unidentified man delivered the files to their office in Kosovo’s capital, Pristina, adding they will make them public. Christopher Bennett, spokesman of the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, said he had “no comment” on the files. Kosovo declared independence in 2008 after a 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbian troops in 1999 stopped Serbia’s bloody crackdown on ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.