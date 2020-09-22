Twins top Tigers 5-4 in 10th, sit half-game behind White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler hit the tying home run in the eighth inning and the game-winning single with two outs in the 10th, giving the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers. That tightened the AL Central race for the Twins, who are a half-game behind the Chicago White Sox. Byron Buxton and Mitch Garver also homered for the Twins, who have all four of their remaining games at home where their 22-5 record is the best in baseball. Jeimer Candelario’s RBI single in the top of the 10th gave the Tigers a 4-3 lead.