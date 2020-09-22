Twins reinstate Bailey from injured list to start vs. Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have reinstated right-hander Homer Bailey from the 45-day injured list so he can start their series opener against Detroit. Bailey made just one start with his new team before getting hurt. He picked up the victory by logging five innings in Minnesota’s home opener against St. Louis. The 34-year-old then missed the next 51 games with right biceps tendinitis. He signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Twins. His salary was prorated once the coronavirus pandemic prompted an abbreviated 60-game schedule.