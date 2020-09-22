Turkey probes death of American journalist Andre Vltchek

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities are investigating the death of an American author and journalist who died while traveling overnight from the Turkish Black Sea coastal city of Samsun to Istanbul. State-run Anadolu Agency said Andre Vltchek, 57, and his wife were traveling inside a rented and chauffeured car and arrived in front of their Istanbul hotel early Tuesday. His wife tried to wake him up to tell him they had arrived but could not do so, the agency reported. Medical teams called to the scene declared him to be dead. The Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office immediately launched an investigation into the death, while his body was taken to a forensic medicine institution to be examined,