Tuesday scores: McDonell, Altoona XC teams take titles in Cadott

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

High school cross country

Cadott Invite at Whispering Pines Golf Course

Boys team results

  1. McDonell Central, 48
  2. Altoona, 53
  3. Neillsville-Granton, 67
  4. Cadott, 72
  5. Stanley-Boyd

*Bruce, Regis, Osseo-Fairchild and Owen-Withee did not have enough finishers to qualify for a team score

Girls team results

  1. Altoona, 35
  2. Regis, 51
  3. McDonell Central, 77
  4. Osseo-Fairchild, 100
  5. Cadott, 110
  6. Neillsville-Granton, 152

*Bruce, Owen-Withee and Stanley-Boyd did not have enough finishers to qualify for a team score

See full results here

Barron meet at Barron High School

Girls team results

  1. Barron, 47
  2. Ladysmith, 59
  3. St. Croix Falls, 71
  4. Bloomer, 78
  5. Chetek/Weyerhaeuser, 80

Full results here

Boys team results

  1. Bloomer, 46
  2. Ladysmith, 55
  3. Chetek/Weyerhaeuser, 78
  4. Barron, 87
  5. St. Croix Falls, 87

Full results here

High school girls tennis

Regis 7, Chippewa Falls 0 - Ramblers now 13-1

