Tuesday scores: McDonell, Altoona XC teams take titles in Cadott

Tuesday scores: McDonell, Altoona XC teams take titles in CadottNew
High school cross country
Cadott Invite at Whispering Pines Golf Course
Boys team results
- McDonell Central, 48
- Altoona, 53
- Neillsville-Granton, 67
- Cadott, 72
- Stanley-Boyd
*Bruce, Regis, Osseo-Fairchild and Owen-Withee did not have enough finishers to qualify for a team score
Girls team results
- Altoona, 35
- Regis, 51
- McDonell Central, 77
- Osseo-Fairchild, 100
- Cadott, 110
- Neillsville-Granton, 152
*Bruce, Owen-Withee and Stanley-Boyd did not have enough finishers to qualify for a team score
Barron meet at Barron High School
Girls team results
- Barron, 47
- Ladysmith, 59
- St. Croix Falls, 71
- Bloomer, 78
- Chetek/Weyerhaeuser, 80
Boys team results
- Bloomer, 46
- Ladysmith, 55
- Chetek/Weyerhaeuser, 78
- Barron, 87
- St. Croix Falls, 87
High school girls tennis
Regis 7, Chippewa Falls 0 - Ramblers now 13-1