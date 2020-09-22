Tuesday scores: McDonell, Altoona XC teams take titles in Cadott

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

High school cross country

Cadott Invite at Whispering Pines Golf Course

Boys team results

McDonell Central, 48 Altoona, 53 Neillsville-Granton, 67 Cadott, 72 Stanley-Boyd

*Bruce, Regis, Osseo-Fairchild and Owen-Withee did not have enough finishers to qualify for a team score

Girls team results

Altoona, 35 Regis, 51 McDonell Central, 77 Osseo-Fairchild, 100 Cadott, 110 Neillsville-Granton, 152

*Bruce, Owen-Withee and Stanley-Boyd did not have enough finishers to qualify for a team score

See full results here

Barron meet at Barron High School

Girls team results

Barron, 47 Ladysmith, 59 St. Croix Falls, 71 Bloomer, 78 Chetek/Weyerhaeuser, 80

Full results here

Boys team results

Bloomer, 46 Ladysmith, 55 Chetek/Weyerhaeuser, 78 Barron, 87 St. Croix Falls, 87

Full results here

High school girls tennis

Regis 7, Chippewa Falls 0 - Ramblers now 13-1