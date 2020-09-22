Trump calls Swedish lawmaker in thanks for Nobel nomination

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish lawmaker who has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East, said Tuesday he got a phone call of thanks from Trump. Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to a deal normalizing relations and signed it at the White House on Sept. 15. Nominations must be sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee by Feb. 1, meaning the deadline to nominate people for this year’s peace prize has passed. Earlier this month, Jacobsson also nominated the governments of the United States, Kosovo and Serbia for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to secure a peace agreement between the two former Balkan war foes.