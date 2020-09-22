Trump aims to use UN address to send strong message to China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump prefers speaking to boisterous crowds, but because of the coronavirus, he’ll be giving a prerecorded address to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. The speech comes as he grapples with the virus pandemic, chilly relations between the U.S. and China and ongoing threats from North Korea and Iran — all during a heated campaign for reelection. Trump says he’ll have a “strong message” for China, where the first cases of COVID-19 were reported, but he didn’t elaborate. The administration has been slamming the Chinese Communist Party for its handling of COVID-19, trade, espionage in the U.S. and influence peddling across the world.