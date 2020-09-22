Swedish central bank sees key interest rate at 0 for years

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s central bank has kept its main interest rate at zero and said it expects it to remain “at this level in the coming years” due to the economic uncertainty created by the virus pandemic. The central bank said its policies and low interest rate had supported the Scandinavian country’s economy, saying it had now begun to recover after having fallen sharply in the spring.” But it said that the way back is long and fraught with uncertainty.” Sweden is part of the European Union but does not use the euro and is not part of the European Central Bank.