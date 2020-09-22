Suspects go into Ashley Furniture plant, steal ATM

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) – Arcadia Police and the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects in the theft of an ATM from an Ashley Furniture manufacturing plant.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the vehicle and suspects on their Facebook page.

They said that on Monday, September 21, at approximately 4:25 a.m., the suspects entered the Plant 4 cafeteria. One of the suspects loaded an ATM on a dolly and took it out to their vehicle.

After loading it onto the vehicle, described as possibly a 2002-2009 Kia Sorento possibly light blue in color, the suspects drive off at around 6:50 a.m.

Investigators weren’t able to read the license plates on the vehicle.

The suspects’ last known direction of travel according to the sheriff’s office was south on County J in Arcadia.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact either Arcadia Police or the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.