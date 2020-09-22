Speaker Vos calls mask mandate ‘illegal’

MADISON (WQOW) - Speaker Robin Vos is not mincing words about Governor's Evers latest public health order and mask mandate.

In a statement on Tuesday, Vos (R-Rochester) called Evers a "lawless governor" and said the latest order is "obviously illegal." You can read his full statement below.

On Tuesday morning, Governor Evers issued a new public health emergency and face covering order which will run until November 21.

Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law group, tweeted on Tuesday saying the governor's order "supersedes the rule of law and our state constitution."

"Governor Evers and his team believe the presence of COVID-19 supersedes the rule of law and our state constitution. They are wrong. Letting this gross abuse of power stand is not an option." - WILL President @RickEsenberg — WILL (@WILawLiberty) September 22, 2020

“Wisconsin’s lawless governor continues to rule by fiat and it must end. This latest order is obviously illegal. Wisconsin Statutes clearly state the powers given to the executive branch during a public health emergency are limited. There is already a court challenge and undoubtedly, there will be more. No one branch of government can rule outside the letter of the law and go unchecked, even during a pandemic." Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester)