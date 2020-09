CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A man convicted of 1st degree sexual assault of a child will be released into Clark County.

Harold S. Dambruch, 53, will live at N8473 County Highway K in Loyal.

He was convicted of 1st degree sexual assault of a child back in 2010.

Dambruch is not allowed unsupervised contact with minors and is not to consume drugs. He must also be on electronic monitoring.