Senate GOP plans vote on Trump’s court pick before election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are charging ahead with plans to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick to quickly fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court. One possible holdout, GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, said Tuesday he supports holding a vote. Trump is set to announce his nominee Saturday. Appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett is considered the favorite. Conservatives are pushing for action before Election Day, Nov. 3. Democrats say it’s too close to the election and say whoever wins the presidency should pick the court nominee. Confirmation proceedings will touch off a wrenching debate even as early voting for president is underway in several states.