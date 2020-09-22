Saudi Arabia to lift ban on Mecca pilgrimage amid virus

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia says Muslims will be allowed to perform the smaller, year-round pilgrimage starting Oct. 4 as the kingdom gradually begins lifting a suspension that had been in place on Islam’s holiest site for the past seven months due to the coronavirus. State media reported Tuesday the government plans to allow up to 6,000 visitors a day at the Grand Mosque in Mecca during this first phase. Muslims from outside Saudi Arabia could be allowed back to perform the “umrah” as early as Nov. 1.