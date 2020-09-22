Residents speak out against Altoona condo project, city council to vote Thursday

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Plans to build a new condo complex off Lake Road in Altoona got a second chance at a public hearing Tuesday, after city officials failed to properly inform residents of the public hearing on the plan commission agenda two weeks ago.

More than a dozen residents spoke against the project at Tuesday's plan commission meeting, although community concern was not limited to meeting attendees. Altoona resident Clint Merrick said he spoke with 100 people who live along Lake Road, and said they all share similar concerns.

Resident Natalia Ripeckyj spoke of a petition with six pages of signatures.

"We're not opposed to development," said Jeff Goettl, who lives in the neighborhood. "We're opposed to the density of the development that's going in there. It doesn't match the other things. It doesn't make sense to us."

The development in question is for 36 townhomes across six buildings on four acres of land. Residents said they fear the development will add too much traffic to the neighborhood, and worry that there will not be adequate room for children in the development to play, which they fear could lead to safety concerns.



City planner Joshua Clements said although the city failed to notify all residents within 200 feet of the proposed project of the hearing, which is city policy, no state laws were broken. This means Tuesday's hearing was held as a courtesy to residents, not a legal requirement.



He said residents within 200 feet of the property were properly notified of two prior meetings to discuss and approve various stages of the project, dating back to March, including the specific implementation plan the city council approved on August 27. He said notice of the meeting was also advertised on the city website, city newsletter and newspaper.

Clements also said despite concerns from residents about added traffic from the project, it meets or exceeds all city requirements.

"The plan was approved, so [the developer has] a legal right to proceed," said Clements. "If there are still outstanding issues, just because the plan has been approved, doesn't mean we can't talk to the developer and say you know, maybe we can tweak this or tweak that."

The Altoona City Council will vote whether to approve the preliminary design for the development at Thursday's meeting.