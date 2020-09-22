Renovated Lizzie Borden house on the market, again

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A home where Lizzie Borden lived in Fall River, Massachusetts, is on the market again. The Herald News reports current owners Donald Woods and Leeann Wilber also operate a Borden-themed museum and bed-and-breakfast at a different home where Borden was famously accused of killing her father and stepmother with an ax in 1892. Borden was acquitted and moved into this home at 306 French St. in Fall River the next year. The seven-bedroom home is being sold fully furnished, and the asking price is almost $900,000. The home previously sold in 2018 for $500,000.