President Trump says he will announce Supreme Court pick on Saturday, Romney shows support

WASHINGTON (WQOW) - The countdown is officially on to when the president will announce who he is nominating to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the United States Supreme Court.

On Tuesday morning President Donald Trump tweeted he would be announcing his Supreme Court nominee at the White House on Saturday.

I will be announcing my Supreme Court Nominee on Saturday, at the White House! Exact time TBA. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2020

On Monday afternoon the president said he has a shortlist of five candidates, all of whom are women.

On Tuesday, Republican Senator Mitt Romney said he supports voting to fill Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

That all but ensures President Donald Trump has the backing needed to push the nomination over Democratic objections so close to the November election.

Romney had been a key hold out, but issued a statement saying he intends "to vote based upon their qualifications.”

On Monday, Trump met with conservative appeals court judge, Amy Coney Barrett, who is considered the favorite.

Republicans have the votes to confirm the pick before the Nov. 3 presidential election, said the Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this publication.