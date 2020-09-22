Poland seeks more flu vaccines amid shortage during pandemic

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s health minister says the government is trying to secure more flu vaccines due to a national shortage fueled by higher demand during the coronavirus pandemic. Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Tuesday that Poland generally has very low flu vaccinations rates and is seeing a vaccine shortage now because orders for this fall and winter were based on last year’s demand. He told Radio Zet that Poland is being “trapped by the low vaccination rate of last year.” Health experts are stressing that the seasonal influenza vaccine is especially important this year because reducing the number of flu cases would help preserve medical resources for treating COVID-19 patients.