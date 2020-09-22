Pence’s airplane returns to airport after striking bird

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Vice President Mike Pence’s airplane struck a bird upon takeoff from a New Hampshire airport, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution. Pence was returning to Washington from a campaign event Tuesday at an airport hangar in nearby Gilford. When Air Force Two took off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, it struck a bird. A senior administration official said the vice president and his entourage were in no danger. The official wasn’t authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.