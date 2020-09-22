Pakistan says Afghan cross-border fire kills soldier

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a soldier has been killed overnight in the country’s northwest by fire from across the Afghan border. It’s a sign of increasing violence in an area that until recent years served as a base for Pakistani and foreign militants. Tuesday’s statement said Pakistan has been “consistently raising the issue for border management on other side to avoid use of Afghanistan soil against Pakistan.” Recent attacks in the border areas of northwestern Pakistan have raised fears that the Pakistani Taliban are regrouping. In July, a United Nations report said more than 6,000 Pakistani insurgents are hiding in Afghanistan.