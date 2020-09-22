 Skip to Content

Oregon grieves for natural places wiped out by wildfires

Associated Press

DETROIT LAKE, Ore. (AP) — Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places to wildfires. The flames wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been touchstones for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. The same fires that destroyed hundreds of homes and killed at least nine people also encroached on beloved state parks, scorched some of Oregon’s best-known hiking trails and raged through a whitewater rafting mecca. Among the places that were damaged is one of the last low-elevation, old-growth forests in the U.S. It includes Douglas fir trees up to 1,000 years old.

