Not feeling like fall, but starting to look like it

Today, September 22, is the fall equinox, with the sun's rays passing directly over the equator at a 90 degree angle at 8:30 AM central time.

During the next few weeks, we're going to experience less and less daylight along with cooling temperatures at a fairly decent rate, at least on average. Eau Claire's average temperatures drop 1 degree every two days this time of year, and that's as we're losing about 3 minutes per day. Tonight is the last night with a sunset after 7pm, as tomorrow's is exactly 7.

Fall colors are changing very fast right now, with some areas in north central Wisconsin to around Taylor County are reporting close to 50% the way towards peak, according to Travel Wisconsin.

Despite it looking like fall, temperatures this afternoon soared into the 80s in many spots, as far north as Ladysmith! For Eau Claire, it was just the second day this September hitting 80 degrees, and we'll have chances for at least two more this week: first tomorrow and then again Friday. Even if we hit it both days, that's just four this September, below Eau Claire's average of seven in the month.

Still, the warm and humid air makes it feel like summer, and the sunlight is certainly making the changing leaves look even brighter. Dew points today climbed to about 60, and we can expect more of the same over the next few days.

While Thursday will be the day where it likely won't hit 80, it'll still be humid. Clouds and rain chances keep us cooler, with most of the rain falling between midnight and noon on Thursday. A cold front is expected on Saturday, and that brings a chance for showers and storms before cooler, more fall-like, air returns.