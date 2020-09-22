 Skip to Content

Not feeling like fall, but starting to look like it

Updated
Last updated today at 4:36 pm
4:33 pm Weather Now
Fall-Color-Report-State-to-DMA-2018

Today, September 22, is the fall equinox, with the sun's rays passing directly over the equator at a 90 degree angle at 8:30 AM central time.

During the next few weeks, we're going to experience less and less daylight along with cooling temperatures at a fairly decent rate, at least on average. Eau Claire's average temperatures drop 1 degree every two days this time of year, and that's as we're losing about 3 minutes per day. Tonight is the last night with a sunset after 7pm, as tomorrow's is exactly 7.

Fall colors are changing very fast right now, with some areas in north central Wisconsin to around Taylor County are reporting close to 50% the way towards peak, according to Travel Wisconsin.

Despite it looking like fall, temperatures this afternoon soared into the 80s in many spots, as far north as Ladysmith! For Eau Claire, it was just the second day this September hitting 80 degrees, and we'll have chances for at least two more this week: first tomorrow and then again Friday. Even if we hit it both days, that's just four this September, below Eau Claire's average of seven in the month.

Still, the warm and humid air makes it feel like summer, and the sunlight is certainly making the changing leaves look even brighter. Dew points today climbed to about 60, and we can expect more of the same over the next few days.

While Thursday will be the day where it likely won't hit 80, it'll still be humid. Clouds and rain chances keep us cooler, with most of the rain falling between midnight and noon on Thursday. A cold front is expected on Saturday, and that brings a chance for showers and storms before cooler, more fall-like, air returns.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

Related Articles

Skip to content