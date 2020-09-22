National Voter Registration Day: What you need to know

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's National Voter Registration Day, which means across the country, millions of Americans are preparing to vote in the November election.

If you need to register to vote, the first step is deciding how you want to do so. There are three ways: online, in-person, or by mail.

If you choose to register online, you need to do so by October 14. Go to myvote.wi.gov, click "Register to Vote," and fill out the required information.

You'll need a Wisconsin driver's license or Wisconsin state ID number, and will have to match the name, date of birth, and address on file with the Wisconsin DMV. If you do not have a state-issued ID or license, you cannot register to vote online.

If you decide to register by mail, it needs to be postmarked by October 14.

To send in your registration, Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said to head online first.

"There is also a registration form on myvote.wi.gov that you can print off and mail to us along with your proof of residence," Riepl explained.

If you want to register in-person, you need to bring that same completed registration form and proof of residence to your municipal clerk's office, which can be done up until October 30. You can also do so at your polling location on November 3.

If you're wondering about what counts as proof of residence, some examples include a paycheck, utility bill or credit card statement. For a full list of approved proof of residence, click/tap here.