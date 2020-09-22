Mixed use of Hobbs Ice Arena concerns families

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Hobbs Ice Arena has reopened for some recreation services, and until October is also still operating as a temporary homeless shelter, but city officials say they are doing everything possible to keep those populations separated.

The ice arena reopened to the public for scheduled use on Sunday after serving primarily as a homeless shelter for the Sojourner House and Positive Avenues during the pandemic. Staff have put up barricades designating one section of the arena for the shelter, and a separate area for youth hockey.

Several viewers have reached out to us at News 18 saying there is growing anxiety amongst families whose children play at Hobbs, but city officials say there has been no interaction between the groups, and they are confident that their procedures will keep everyone safe.

"We are thinking of the safety of our participants, staff, coaches, and anyone who comes in this facility," said Dawn Comte, recreation manager for the City of Eau Claire. "In addition to that, we're also concerned about the safety of our shelter guests. Some people who don't have jobs simply don't have a place to live right now because of COVID, so we are trying to be sensitive to that, and they're an important part of our community as well."

The shelter will remain at Hobbs Ice Arena for only a couple more weeks, as the city plans to relocate the homeless shelters to the vacant Hansen's IGA off Clairemont Ave. on October 9th.