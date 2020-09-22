Minnesota star WR Bateman wants to opt back into 2020 season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman has decided to opt back in to the 2020 football season in light of the Big Ten’s resumption of fall competition. That’s contingent on the star junior gaining eligibility clearance. Bateman signed with an agency this summer in anticipation of declaring for the next NFL draft so his playing status has not yet been established. Minnesota is scheduled to open the season against Michigan on Oct. 24. Bateman had 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games for the Gophers last year.