Menomonie woman killed in crash

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie woman has died in the hospital several days after she crashed her truck.

The crash happened on Thursday, September 17 at the intersection of Highway Q and Highway 12 at 11:54 a.m.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Alysha Hellekson, 25, of Menomonie was north on Highway Q when she didn't stop at the stop sign. She went across Highway 12, hit a tree and entered a construction company property.

She had to be pulled from the vehicle and was flown from the scene to Mayo in Eau Claire where she later died.

According to authorities, she was wearing a seat belt.

Speed appears to be a factor, according to the sheriff's office.