Jailed Morocco journalist probed by court on rape charge

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A Moroccan journalist and human rights activist held by authorities for weeks on charges of undermining state security, receiving foreign funding and rape, has appeared before an investigating judge. Omar Radi’s hearing focused on the charges of “indecent assault with violence and rape” based on a complaint filed by a woman, according to his lawyer. He denied the charges. Human rights organizations staged a protest Tuesday at the courthouse along with Radi’s parents. Bearing banners and placards, they asked authorities to drop all charges and allow him to work again. “Journalism is not a crime,” read one sign.