Health disparities amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, but it's disproportionately affected minority communities in particular, according to research done by a Mayo Clinic Internal Medicine physician.

In a discussion of his research Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Mark Wieland said systemic socioeconomic disparity, which has been in place for decades, is the contributing factor to the health disparity seen during this pandemic.

He said based on current research, there's a multitude of reasons contributing to the divide between how white communities and Black, Latinx, and indigenous communities are handling COVID-19.

"There's less access to healthy foods which makes chronic disease management difficult," Wieland said. "They're less likely to have the privilege of working from home. They're less likely to have paid sick leave, they're more likely to be essential workers during the pandemic, they're more likely to use public transportation or to carpool."

Wieland said to try and bridge this gap, widespread communication and access to local physicians is key; adding that a combination of consistent information and community outreach are two of the biggest factors in that goal.

Click/tap here to read more information on Wieland's research and proposed solutions.