GOP Senate candidate defends controversial Ginsburg meme

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke is defending a controversial meme included in a Facebook post by her campaign after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Witzke said during a Delaware candidate forum Tuesday that the meme was deleted because she had received death threats. The post said Ginsburg had an “obsession” with abortion that singled out minorities for “extermination.” It was accompanied by a photo that appears to show a group of children in a developing country smiling and dancing. Witzke has refused to apologize but said she was taking back control of her Facebook page.