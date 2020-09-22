Fall Equinox imitates summer in its debut

It's officially fall! At 8:30 am the suns ray will be directly perpendicular to the equator marking the Autumnal Equinox. This is the start of Astronomical fall, which means we'll see (almost) equal amounts of daylight/night. In Eau Claire, we'll have 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight.

Mother nature isn't convinced though. Monday we saw a high of 78 degrees and Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly Friday, we could hit or break 80.

Expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with less wind but a tad more humidity. A very slow moving frontal boundary stretches from northern Minnesota down through Nebraska that will continue to move warmer air into the valley.

A few showers passed south of Eau Claire early Tuesday, but the next 36 hours will be dry. A cold front will move through overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning that will bring scattered showers and the chance for isolated thunder.

Those storms will hold temperatures in the 70's Thursday before another shot at 80 Friday. Then, we'll see those closer to average temperatures return as we head into next week.