Expert: WikiLeaks’ Assange a suicide risk if extradited

LONDON (AP) — A psychiatric expert says WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is very likely to attempt to kill himself if he is sent to the United States to face espionage charges. Michael Kopelman, emeritus professor of neuropsychiatry at King’s College London, said Tuesday that Assange has a history of depression and there is a “very high” risk of suicide if the U.S. extradition attempt succeeds. Assange is fighting extradition to the U.S., where prosecutors have indicted him on espionage charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret American military documents a decade ago. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison. Assange’s defense team argues he is a journalist and entitled to First Amendment protections.