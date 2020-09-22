Draganetti’s Ristorante for sale

ALTOONA (WQOW) - After nearly 40 years in business, a local favorite Italian restaurant is putting the "For Sale" sign up.

The owners of Draganetti's Ristorante have decided to sell the land and building of their restaurant at the intersection of Highway 53 and Clairemont Avenue in Altoona.

The family will keep and maintain all the branding, recipes and intellectual property so the sale will only be of the real estate.

Some of their more popular items will move over to their other restaurant Za 51 Pizzeria.

Co-owner Joanne Palzkill said the decision was not because of the pandemic, and that they've been thinking about scaling back and having more of a work-life balance for years.

"It's hard, you know?" Palzkill said. "We have many wonderful memories there and they're not over yet. We look at it like this is an opportunity potentially for somebody with new, young energy who can roll up their sleeves and do exactly what we did almost 40 years ago."

Palzkill said they don't have a final day of business on the calendar yet and will continue serving until the sale is final.

She added that employees will receive a "stay bonus" once the sale has taken place and will give them the option of working at Za 51.